Nov 21 (Reuters) - Fourlis Sa

* SAYS 2017 9MONTH SALES EUR 314 MILLION VERSUS EUR 312 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SAYS 2017 9MONTH EBITDA EUR 26.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.6 MILLION LAST YEAR

* SAYS 2017 9MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 4.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 9MONTH CONSOLIDATED PROFITS BEFORE TAXES EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO