Dec 14 (Reuters) - Fourpoint Energy -

* FOURPOINT ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW EQUITY FINANCING WITH QUANTUM ENERGY PARTNERS AND CLOSES THE ACQUISITION OF JOINTLY OWNED PROPERTIES IN THE TEXAS PANHANDLE

* FOURPOINT ENERGY LLC - QUANTUM ENERGY PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO INVEST $489 MILLION IN COMMON EQUITY IN CO; TOTAL OF NEW EQUITY RAISED IS $525 MILLION