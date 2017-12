BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding Acquires Certain Assets Of Flagship, DBA Tuscany Motor Co

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp:

* FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP. ACQUIRES CERTAIN ASSETS OF FLAGSHIP INC., DBA TUSCANY MOTOR COMPANY

* FOX FACTORY HOLDING- ACQUIRED 80% OF FLAGSHIP FOR $53.4 MILLION IN CASH FINANCED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND ​

* FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP- AGREEMENT INCLUDES A PROVISION FOR FOX TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% OF BUSINESS IN FUTURE

* FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP - ‍FOX IS NOT UPDATING ITS Q4 FISCAL 2017 AND FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE​

* FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP- EXPECTS 2018 SALES CONTRIBUTION FROM TUSCANY OF APPROXIMATELY $41 MILLION

* FOX FACTORY HOLDING- EXPECTS NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE CONTRIBUTION FROM TUSCANY OF APPROXIMATELY $0.07 FOR FISCAL 2018​