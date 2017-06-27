BRIEF-Fox receives Republic of Ireland nod for its takeover of UK pay-TV group Sky

June 27 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* Receives clearance from republic of Ireland's minister for communications, climate action and environment for proposed acquisition of Sky

* 21st Century Fox welcomes the decision by the Republic of Ireland's Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment to clear the company's acquisition of the outstanding shares of Sky that the company does not already own, ruling that the proposed transaction will not result in insufficient plurality for any audience in the Republic of Ireland

* ‍Decision was communicated to 21st Century Fox by Department Of Communications, Climate Action and Environment​