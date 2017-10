BRIEF-Fox response to statement by UK's Secretary Of State for DCMS

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc:

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - RESPONSE TO STATEMENT BY UK‘S SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA AND SPORT IN RESPECT OF 21ST CENTURY FOX‘S CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX - NOTES TODAY‘S STATEMENT BY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR DCMS THAT SHE STILL INTENDS TO REFER 21CF‘S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SKY TO CMA FOR FURTHER REVIEW

* DISAPPOINTED THAT SECRETARY OF STATE HAS CHOSEN NOT TO FOLLOW UNEQUIVOCAL ADVICE OF INDEPENDENT REGULATOR OFCOM

* HAS ENGAGED WITH REGULATORY PROCESS RELATING TO THIS TRANSACTION SINCE OUTSET AND WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO

* “SURPRISED THAT AFTER INDEPENDENT REGULATORY SCRUTINY AND ADVICE, AND OVER FOUR MONTHS TO EXAMINE CASE, SECRETARY OF STATE IS STILL UNABLE TO FORM AN OPINION”

* “URGE SECRETARY OF STATE TO TAKE A FINAL DECISION QUICKLY”

* “LOOK FORWARD TO ENGAGING WITH CMA ON THEIR IN-DEPTH REVIEW AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”

* ANTICIPATE THAT TRANSACTION WILL CLOSE BY JUNE 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)