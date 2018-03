March 23 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc:

* STATEMENT REGARDING 21CF FINANCING SYNDICATE

* BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY

* ‍MASTER ASSIGNMENT, ASSUMPTION DEAL ENTERED BETWEEN BOA, GOLDMAN SACHS, GOLDMAN SACHS LENDING PARTNERS , CITIBANK, J.P. MORGAN EUROPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: