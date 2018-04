April 25 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc:

* STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC

* 21CF REMAINS COMMITTED TO RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY ANNOUNCED ON 15TH DEC 2016 AND IS CURRENTLY CONSIDERING OPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)