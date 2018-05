BRIEF-Fox Says Expect To Receive UK Regulatory Approval On Sky Deal In A Month Or Two

May 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* FOX - EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH

* FOX - THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY - LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL

* FOX - ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.49 INCLUDES A $0.02 PER SHARE CHARGE RELATED TO STOCK COMPENSATION CHARGE-CFO, CONF CALL

* FOX - GIVEN COMCAST BID FOR SKY WE ARE CONSIDERING OUR OPTIONS, WITH ANNOUNCEMENT IN “DUE COURSE”-JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL

* FOX - EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL