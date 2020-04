April 17 (Reuters) - Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd :

* EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN A POSITIVE UNAUDITED NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR Q1 2020

* UNAUDITED NET PROFIT ANTICIPATED TO DECLINE TO ABOUT US$1 MILLION FROM US$45.5 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS

* EXPECTED RESULT AS HALT IN MANUFACTURING DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON NET PROFIT IN Q1 2020