March 25 (Reuters) - Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd :

* REVENUE FOR YEAR US$4,372 MILLION, UP 9.2%

* GROUP ‘S MANUFACTURING PLANTS HAVE RESUMED TO NORMAL AS OF NOW

* IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS ON GROUP’S EXPORT & SALES OF INTERMEDIATE PRODUCTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS YET TO CONCLUDE

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF 2020 TO BE UNFAVORABLE

* AS OF ANNOUNCEMENT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP'S EXPORT AND SALES OF INTERMEDIATE PRODUCTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS YET TO CONCLUDE