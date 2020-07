July 7 (Reuters) - Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd :

* UNAUDITED NET PROFIT ANTICIPATED TO DECLINE TO ABOUT US$20 MILLION FROM US$101 MILLION FOR SIX MONTHS

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND RESTRICTIVE MEASURES AFFECTING CONSUMER DEMAND

* DOESN’T FORESEE MATERIAL CHANGE IN EXPOSURE TO CREDIT & LIQUIDITY RISK & FINANCIAL STABILITY IN FY2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)