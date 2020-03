March 25 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd :

* FOXCONN SAYS SUSPENDED ITS OPERATIONS IN INDIA UNTIL APRIL 14 TO COMPLY WITH INDIAN GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTIONS ON COMBATING CORONAVIRUS

* FOXCONN SAYS EXACT TIMETABLE OF RESUMING WORK TO BE SET ACCORDING TO GOVERNMENT INSTRUCTIONS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Yimou Lee in Taipei)