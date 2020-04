BRIEF-Foxtons proposes 20% share sale

April 17 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group PLC:

* COVID MEASURES IMPACTED TRADING IN FINAL TWO WEEKS OF Q1 AND OUR OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* GROUP REVENUE FOR Q1 WAS DOWN 3% TO £23.0M (Q1 2019: £23.8M).

* LETTINGS REVENUE FELL 5% TO £13.9M (Q1 2019: £14.6M). IMPACT OF TENANT FEE BAN IN PERIOD WAS £0.8M

* SALES REVENUE WAS FLAT AT £7.1M (Q1 2019: £7.1M)

* VALUE OF SALES COMMISSION PIPELINE WAS UP 20% ON PRIOR YEAR AS AT 19 MARCH 2020

* MORTGAGE BROKING REVENUE FELL 5% TO £1.9M (Q1 2019: £2.0M)

* TOO EARLY TO FORECAST EXACT IMPACT LOCKDOWN WILL HAVE ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

* COMMISSIONS EARNED IN FIRST THREE WEEKS OF ‘LOCKDOWN’ PERIOD WERE DOWN 47% ON PRIOR YEAR

* APPROXIMATELY 750 EMPLOYEES WERE FURLOUGHED

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, FOXTONS HAD A CASH BALANCE OF £21.9M, INCLUDING FULLY DRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (“RCF”) OF £5.0M

* A PROPOSED PLACING TO SECURE FURTHER EQUITY CAPITAL, OF UP TO 19.9% OF OUR ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING WILL BE USED TO REPAY IN FULL RCF AND TO PROVIDE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY