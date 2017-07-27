FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foxtons says H1 revenue at 58.5 mln stg vs 68.8 mln stg yr ago
July 27, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Foxtons says H1 revenue at 58.5 mln stg vs 68.8 mln stg yr ago

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc

* H1 revenue 58.5 million stg versus 68.8 million stg year ago

* H1 pretax profit 3.8 million stg versus 10.5 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 0.43 penceper share

* Sales revenue £22.2m down 29% in h1

* Foxtons group plc - "expect trading conditions to remain challenging for remainder of 2017"

* "several new initiatives launched or launching in h2 designed to accelerate the growth in lettings portfolio"

* Foxtons - "lettings continued to provide a resilient, less-cyclical revenue stream and now represents 55% of the group's revenues"; h1 lettings revenue was down 2%

* Foxtons - "as the lettings market grows, it is becoming more complex too, with significant new regulation, legislation and tax changes introduced in recent years"

* Foxtons - "longer term..expect london to remain a highly attractive property market for sales and lettings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

