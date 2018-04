April 3 (Reuters) - Medcamp SA:

* FR FINANCE SA BUYS 6.94 PERCENT STAKE IN CO ON MARCH 29

* FR FINANCE BUYS 0.3 MILLION OF CO SHARES FROM MOONROCK ENTERPRISE

* FR FINANCE BUYS 1.6 MILLION OF CO SHARES FROM BLUMERANG INVESTORS