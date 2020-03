BRIEF-Francaise De L'Energie H1 EBITDA Up At 0.7 Million Euros

March 25 (Reuters) - La Francaise de l’Energie SA:

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, THE GROUP’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALLED €4.6 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS : THE CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS IS LEADING TO A SHARP DROP IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, WHICH IS CURRENTLY WEIGHING ON GAS PRICES

* AS ENERGY PRODUCER, GROUP BENEFITS FROM STATUS OF PRIORITY COMPANY, WHICH ALLOWS IT TO KEEP ALL ITS PERSONNEL ACTIVE AND TO MAINTAIN THE GROUP’S PRODUCTION AT ITS BEST LEVELS

* GROUP’S ACTIVITIES ARE NOT DIRECTLY AFFECTED BY CONFINEMENT MEASURES TAKEN IN FRANCE AND BELGIUM CONCERNING COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* GROUP'S GAS AND ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION VOLUMES DID NOT SLOW DOWN AT ALL