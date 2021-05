May 12 (Reuters) -

* FRANCE AIMS TO BLOCK UK FINANCE FIRMS FROM EU OVER FISHING RIGHTS SPAT - BLOOMBERG NEWS

* FRENCH OFFICIALS LOOKING TO STALL A REGULATORY COOPERATION AGREEMENT ON FINANCE AS PART OF BROADER EFFORT TO BRING PRESSURE TO BEAR ON UK-BLOOMBERG Source text : [ID:bloom.bg/2QbYm2x] Further company coverage: [ ]