April 20 (Reuters) - French health ministry said on Tuesday:

* 2.5 MILLION COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES WERE INJECTED IN FRANCE LAST WEEK

* THERE HAS BEEN A 73% TAKE-UP RATE OF ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE IN CITIES WHERE THE VACCINE HAS BEEN DELIVERED

* PFIZER COVID VACCINE TAKE-UP RATE STOOD AT 91% AS OF APRIL 18 (Paris newsroom)