March 13 (Reuters) -

* FRANCE REPORTS 79 CORONAVIRUS DEATHS, FROM 61 ON THURSDAY

* FRANCE REPORTS TOTAL OF 3,661 CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES, FROM 2,876 ON THURSDAY - HEALTH MINISTER