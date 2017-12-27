FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 6:22 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-France's FFP to invest $150 million in JAB CF Global Brand II

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - FFP:

* FFP has committed to invest $150 million in JAB CF Global Brand II, the second co-investment vehicle raised by JAB Holding Company, to continue its expansion strategy in the consumer goods sector

* JAB is a privately held group with holdings in premium branded consumer good companies in the healthcare, household cleaning, cosmetics, luxury goods and coffee sectors

* FFP is an investment company, majority-owned by Etablissements Peugeot Frères and managed by Robert Peugeot. FFP is one of the leading shareholders of Peugeot SA and pursues a minority shareholdings and long-term investment policy

