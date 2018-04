April 3 (Reuters) - METROPOLE TELEVISION SA:

* SAYS SIGNED A NEW COMPREHENSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT‍ WITH ILIAD’S FREE​

* AGREEMENT COVERS THE DISTRIBUTION OF ALL M6 GROUP CHANNELS INCLUDING M6, W9, 6TER, PARIS PREMIÈRE, TÉVA, M6 MUSIC AND GIRONDINS TV AND RELATED ON-DEMAND SERVICES AND FEATURES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)