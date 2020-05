May 28 (Reuters) - Bernard Doroszczuk, head France’s (ASN) nuclear regulator, Electricite de France SA:

* SAYS DURING PARLIAMENTARY HEARING HE’S NOT AWARE OF ANY NEW DELAY IN FLAMANVILLE’S EPR PROJECT

* SAYS ASN IS EXPECTING SOME MODIFICATIONS IN PLAN TO EXTEND LIFE OF EDF'S NUCLEAR SITES