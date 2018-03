BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.10

March 27 (Reuters) - Francesca’s Holdings Corp:

* FRANCESCA’S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES $138.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $137.8 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 15 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 INCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10 TO $0.13

* EXPECTS TO OPEN APPROXIMATELY 35 BOUTIQUES AND CLOSE ABOUT 20 BOUTIQUES IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

* SEES DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF $0.53 TO $0.63 FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019

* ‍Q4 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.20​