BRIEF-Francesca's reports Q3 earnings per share $0.01

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Francesca’s Holdings Corp:

* FRANCESCA’S® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35 TO $0.40

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q3 SALES $105.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $106.8 MILLION

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES FELL 18 PERCENT

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $478 MILLION TO $483 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2018 SALES $145 MILLION TO $150 MILLION

* - REVISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $33 MILLION

* - ‍ FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY 3, 2018, NET SALES GUIDANCE ASSUMES A DECREASE OF 9% TO 10% IN COMPARABLE SALES​

* - ENDED QUARTER WITH $38.8 MILLION OF INVENTORY ON HAND COMPARED TO $42.8 MILLION AT END OF COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* - HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA NEGATIVELY IMPACTED COMPARABLE SALES FOR QUARTER BY ABOUT 425 BASIS POINTS

* - ‍EXPECTS TO OPEN 60 BOUTIQUES AND CLOSE EIGHT BOUTIQUES IN FISCAL YEAR 2017​

* - SEES DECREASE OF 9% TO 12% IN COMPARABLE SALES FOR Q4

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40, REVENUE VIEW $149.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40, REVENUE VIEW $149.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S