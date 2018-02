BRIEF-Francesca’s Sees Q4 2017 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.07 To $0.11

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Francesca’s Holdings Corp:

* FRANCESCA’S® PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2017 UPDATE AND INTRODUCES FISCAL YEAR 2018 ESTIMATED TAX RATE AND BOUTIQUE NET OPENINGS

* SEES FY 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39 TO $0.43

* SEES Q4 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07 TO $0.11

* SEES Q4 2017 SALES $138.5 MILLION

* SAYS ‍REAFFIRMS Q4 2017 SALES​

* SAYS ‍NOW EXPECTS Q4 2017 NET SALES OF $138.5 MILLION AND A COMPARABLE SALES DECLINE OF 15%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20, REVENUE VIEW $137.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO DECREASE TO APPROXIMATELY 26% BASED ON NEW TAX LEGISLATION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: