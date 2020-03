March 5 (Reuters) - Franchise Brands PLC:

* FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC - FINAL RESULTS

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 24% TO £44.0M (2018: £35.5M)

* FY STATUTORY PROFIT AFTER TAX INCREASED BY 17% TO £2.7M (2018: £2.3M)

* FY FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65P PER SHARE PROPOSED

* TRADING IN 2020 HAS STARTED WELL, WITH JOB INTAKE AT METRO ROD, METRO PLUMB AND WILLOW PUMPS UP ON SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* STRONG START TO YEAR FOR FRANCHISEE RECRUITMENT IN B2C DIVISION

* WE LOOK FORWARD TO 2020 WITH CONSIDERABLE CONFIDENCE

* HAVE PUT IN PLACE PLANS WHICH SEEK TO MITIGATE RISK OF ANY IMPACT THAT COVID-19 VIRUS MAY HAVE ON BUSINESS