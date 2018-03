March 22 (Reuters) - Franchise Brands Plc:

* ‍FY REVENUE OF £24.3M (2016: £4.9M)​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX GREW BY 72% TO £2.1M (2016: £1.2M)​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.33P PER SHARE PROPOSED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: