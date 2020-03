BRIEF-Franchise Brands Says Trading In Near Term Likely Impacted By Pandemic

March 30 (Reuters) - Franchise Brands PLC:

* FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC - BUSINESS HAS TRADED IN-LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS FOR Q1 AS A WHOLE

* FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC - TRADING IN NEAR TERM IS LIKELY TO BE IMPACTED BY EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC

* FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC - ALL THREE B2B BUSINESSES ARE OPERATING AS USUAL

* FRANCHISE BRANDS- EXPECTS METRO ROD, METRO PLUMB, WILLOW PUMPS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE THROUGHOUT COURSE OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* FRANCHISE BRANDS - VOLUMES TO BE LOWER AS RESULT OF DISRUPTION OF NUMBER OF COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS, PARTICULARLY IN HOSPITALITY, RETAIL SECTORS

* FRANCHISE BRANDS- REDUCING OVERHEADS IN LINE WITH EXPECTED REVENUE REDUCTION BY FURLOUGHING STAFF, AGREEING PAY CUTS, REDUCING OTHER OVERHEADS

* FRANCHISE BRANDS - SEES MEASURES TO RESULT IN B2B DIVISION CONTINUING TO TRADE PROFITABLY, ALBEIT AT LOWER LEVEL THAN ORIGINALLY ANTICIPATED

* FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC - BOTH OUR B2B AND B2C DIVISIONS INTEND TO MAKE USE OF GOVERNMENT’S CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC - REMAINING HIGHER PAID STAFF (WITH EXCEPTION OF OUR ENGINEERS) WILL BE ASKED TO TAKE A PAY-CUT OF UP TO 20%

* FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC - BOARD HAS COLLECTIVELY REDUCED THEIR SALARIES BY AROUND 50%

* FRANCHISE BRANDS PLC - KEY COST SAVING MEASURES INCLUDE A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN MARKETING SPEND AND TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF IT DEVELOPMENTS