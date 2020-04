BRIEF-Franchise Group Says Board Of Directors Of Company Has Agreed To A Temporary Reduction Of Its Compensation By 50%

April 3 (Reuters) - Franchise Group Inc:

* FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. DISCUSSES COVID-19 BUSINESS IMPACT

* FRANCHISE GROUP- ALL OF COMPANY’S OPERATING BUSINESSES, EXCEPT AMERICAN FREIGHT, HAVE BEEN DEEMED ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AND REMAIN OPEN IN MOST STATES

* FRANCHISE GROUP INC - EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020, COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP HAS VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO A TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN THEIR BASE SALARIES

* FRANCHISE GROUP - CEO TOOK A 50% BASE SALARY REDUCTION WHILE CO’S OTHER EXECUTIVE OFFICERS TOOK REDUCTIONS OF 30% TO 40% OF THEIR BASE SALARIES

* FRANCHISE GROUP INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AGREED TO A TEMPORARY REDUCTION OF ITS COMPENSATION BY 50%

* FRANCHISE GROUP - WHERE CO'S STORES HAVE BEEN MANDATED TO CLOSE, CO HAS FURLOUGHED WORKERS TO GIVE THEM ABILITY TO RECEIVE GOVERNMENT BENEFITS