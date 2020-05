BRIEF-Frankfurt Airport April Passenger Volume Down 96.9% Y/Y - Fraport

May 14 (Reuters) - Fraport:

* APRIL 2020: MAJOR DECLINE IN PASSENGER VOLUMES CONTINUES

* FRANKFURT AIRPORT COUNTED 188,078 PASSENGERS IN APRIL 2020, 96.9% LESS THAN IN THE CORRESPONDING MONTH OF LAST YEAR

* TOTAL IN THE FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2020 DROPPED BY 45.7%

* MAJOR DECLINE WAS DUE TO THE ONGOING TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND COLLAPSING DEMAND TRIGGERED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SIGNIFICANTLY MORE CARGO-ONLY FLIGHTS THIS APRIL

* PASSENGER VOLUME PLUMMETED BY BETWEEN 92.1 PERCENT AND 99.9 PERCENT AT MOST OF THE GROUP'S AIRPORTS DURING THE REPORTING MONTH