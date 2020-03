March 31 (Reuters) - Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide:

* SAYS PASSENGER NUMBERS DOWN 90.7% IN LAST WEEK AT FRANKFURT AIRPORT

* SAYS FREIGHT DOWN BY 27.5% IN LAST WEEK AT FRANKFURT AIRPORT

* SAYS FLIGHT OPERATIONS DOWN BY 80.8% IN LAST WEEK AT FRANKFURT AIRPORT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)