April 15 (Reuters) - Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide:

* PASSENGERS DOWN AT FRANKFURT AIRPORT 24.9% IN Q1

* CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND COLLAPSE IN DEMAND ARE HAVING MASSIVE IMPACT

* PASSENGERS DOWN 96.8% LAST WEEK AT FRANFKURT AIRPORT

* FLIGHT OPERATIONS DOWN 86.3% LAST WEEK AT FRANFKURT AIRPORT

* CARGO DOWN 28.1% LAST WEEK AT FRANFKURT AIRPORT Source text: tinyurl.com/tv6cgr5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)