June 9 (Reuters) - Fraport:

* FRANKFURT AIRPORT PASSENGERS LAST WEEK DOWN 92.4% Y/Y

* FRANKFURT AIRPORT FREIGHT VOLUME LAST WEEK DOWN 12.8% Y/Y

* FRANKFURT AIRPORT AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS LAST WEEK DOWN DOWN 81.8% Y/Y Source text: bit.ly/2MGqdCr Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)