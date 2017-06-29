FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Franklin Covey Q3 loss per share $0.33
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 8:46 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Franklin Covey Q3 loss per share $0.33

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Franklin Covey Co:

* Franklin Covey reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue $43.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Covey Co says "company expects strong Q4 of fiscal 2017"

* Franklin Covey Co - during Q3 of fiscal 2017, company determined to exit publishing business in Japan

* Franklin Covey - ‍expects adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017 to be equal to, or slightly below, previously released guidance range of $10 million to $14 million​

* Franklin Covey Co - during Q3, restructured its U.S./Canada direct office operations in order to transition to "AAP centric business model" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.