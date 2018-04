BRIEF-Franklin Covey Reports Q2 Loss Per Share $0.20

April 4 (Reuters) - Franklin Covey Co:

* FRANKLIN COVEY REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FRANKLIN COVEY CO - PAYING SUBSCRIBERS GROW 39% YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN Q2 TO 510,000

* REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR Q2 FISCAL 2018 INCREASED 10% AND TOTALED $46.5 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $42.2 MILLION IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2017

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $46.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S