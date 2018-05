BRIEF-Franklin Electric Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.45

May 1 (Reuters) - Franklin Electric Co Inc:

* FRANKLIN ELECTRIC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q1 SALES $295.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $290.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 ESTIMATE FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $2.27 TO $2.37

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.23 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FRANKLIN ELECTRIC-ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH, WHICH EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION, WILL MORE LIKELY BE IN 6 TO 8 PERCENT RANGE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: