April 12 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITION TO STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* BOARD AUTHORIZED COMPANY TO REPURCHASE, AN ADDITIONAL 80.0 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS NOT SUBJECT TO AN EXPIRATION DATE