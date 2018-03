March 8 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC - ‍PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $744.9 BILLION AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $770.8 BILLION AT JANUARY 31, 2018​

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC - ‍PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR QUARTER, THROUGH FEBRUARY 28, 2018, WERE $756.5 BILLION​