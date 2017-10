BRIEF-Franklin Resources Q4 preliminary earnings per share $0.76

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* Franklin Resources Inc announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 preliminary earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenues $‍1,616.9​ million versus $1,611.8 million last year

* ‍Total assets under management (“AUM”) were $753.2 billion at September 30, 2017, up $10.4 billion or 1% during quarter​

* Q4 revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S