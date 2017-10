Sept 20 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* Franklin Resources Inc reports 19.9 percent stake in Halcon Resources Corp as of September 15, 2017 - SEC filing‍​

* Franklin Resources Inc earlier reported 21.2 percent stake in Halcon Resources Corp as August 23, 2017 - SEC filing‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2fk4YJP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)