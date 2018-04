April 26 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $737.5 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $16.3 BILLION DURING QUARTER

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $1,617.8 MILLION VERSUS 1,600.6 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $1.59 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S