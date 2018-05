Franklin Street Properties Corp:

* REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR FFO GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES - FOR Q2 INITIATING GUIDANCE, WHICH IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.22 TO $0.24 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE

* REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME GUIDANCE

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, ARE INITIATING NET INCOME GUIDANCE IN RANGE OF LOSS OF $0.02 TO $0.00 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE