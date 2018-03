March 20 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc:

* FRANKLIN TEMPLETON ACQUIRES DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM FOREST CAPITAL

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES - FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM