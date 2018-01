BRIEF-Franklin Templeton Appoints Manraj Sekhon CIO Of Emerging Markets Equity

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments:

* FRANKLIN TEMPLETON APPOINTS MANRAJ S. SEKHON CIO OF EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY

* ‍FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS - MANRAJ SEKHON WILL JOIN ON FEBRUARY 19 AND WILL BE BASED IN FIRM‘S SINGAPORE OFFICE​

* ‍FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS - PRIOR TO JOINING FRANKLIN TEMPLETON, SEKHON SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CIO AND DIRECTOR OF FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)