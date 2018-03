March 14 (Reuters) - Frankly Inc:

* FRANKLY - PLAINTIFFS GANNAWAY ENTERTAINMENT, INC., ALBERT C. GANNAWAY III, AND SAMANTHA GANNAWAY HAVE VOLUNTARILY DISMISSED THEIR CASE

* FRANKLY - CASE WAS AGAINST FRANKLY, ITS CEO, CFO/COO, OTHERS ALLEGING VIOLATIONS OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS, FRAUD AND BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTIES