April 12 (Reuters) - Frankly Inc:

* FRANKLY COMPLETES STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS, ANTICIPATES RECEIPT OF ADDITIONAL FUNDING AND IMPLEMENTS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD CHANGES, ALIGNING COMPANY FOR FUTURE OPERATIONAL SUCCESS

* LOU SCHWARTZ HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR, SUCCEEDING STEVE CHUNG