April 27 (Reuters) - Natixis SA:

* François Riahi appointed CEO of Natixis, the investment bank said.

* Riahi to succeed Laurent Mignon.

* Riahi’s new role will become effective on June 1, 2018.

* Francois Perol, the head of France’s second-biggest banking group BPCE, will step down in June and be replaced by Natixis chief Laurent Mignon, BPCE said earlier on Thursday.

* Further company coverage: