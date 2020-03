Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide:

* FRAPORT CEO SAYS AIR TRAFFIC WILL NOT HAVE 100% FULLY RECOVERED EVEN IN 2021 - FAZ

* FRAPORT CEO SAYS HE EXPECTS STRONG REDUCTION IN AIR TRAFFIC IN 2020 EVEN IF THERE’S A PICKUP IN SUMMER FROM CURRENT LEVELS - FAZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: