May 12 (Reuters) - Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide:

* FRAPORT CEO SAYS IT’S TOO EARLY TO GIVE DETAILS ON JOB CUTS

* FRAPORT CEO SAYS WE WILL ALSO HAVE TO ADJUST PERSONNEL EXPENSES

* FRAPORT CEO SEES 2023 PASSENGER VOLUME AT 15-20% UNDER 2019 LEVEL