June 15 (Reuters) - Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide:

* PASSENGER NUMBER DECLINE BY 95.6% Y/Y IN MAY

* PASSENGER NUMBER DECLINE BY 57.2% IN FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF YEAR

* FLIGHT OPERATIONS DOWN 83.2% Y/Y IN MAY

* CARGO TRAFFIC DOWN BY 13.6% Y/Y IN MAY